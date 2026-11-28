The Buckeyes have players they’ll depend on to secure the win in this game. A team effort from both sides of the ball, particularly on defense, is crucial.

Luke Fahey has a chance to win over the Ohio State fanbase with a win and demonstrate what kind of player he can be.

Jeremiah Smith has the opportunity to solidify his Heisman Trophy win with another dominant performance, once again demonstrating his exceptional skills and establishing himself as the nation’s top player.

The Wolverines have three players that the Buckeyes will have to be prepared for this week:

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against UCLA during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood started for the Wolverines in their last game against UCLA, where they won in triple overtime, 18-16. He threw for 127 yards and a touchdown in the win.

He lost the starting spot at halftime against Penn State after starting the first six games, did not play much the next two games, but then got his starting spot back and delivered a great win against the Bruins.

In the season, he has thrown for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns, but his biggest strength is his running ability. He has rushed for 230 yards and two scores, but against this Ohio State defense, he can use his speed to get out of the pocket and create plays with his legs.

Last year against the Buckeyes, he threw for just 63 yards and an interception, so he will be looking to play better this time around.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) celebrates 18-16 triple overtime win over UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Savion Hiter

Usually, in The Game, whoever controls the rushing game wins the matchup, and the Wolverines have a tough back to contain.

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Savion Hiter has been their guy all year, rushing for 542 yards and four touchdowns. He had 26 carries for 104 yards in the win against UCLA.

Hiter stands at 5'11 212 lbs, a big running back who likes to use his strength to his advantage, so the defense of Ohio State will need to contain him, or he will run all over them.

This part of the Wolverines' offense will look to take advantage of the Buckeyes' defense, but it will come down to the trenches of either team.

Michigan State quarterback (11) Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan (90) John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley is the biggest issue the Buckeyes need to address on defense.

He has accumulated eight sacks this season to go along with 16 solo tackles, and his performance has contributed to the team’s top 10 defense ranking in the country, with a total of 28 sacks.

The offensive line for the Buckeyes will need to find him and give Fahey time to find his targets, after giving up 21 sacks this year.

The battle of the trenches will be a huge indicator of which team will be the tougher team within the first few minutes of the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Victor Evans III (22) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A key matchup to watch

Jeremiah Smith has had 35 yards his freshman year and 40 yards last year against the Wolverines. They have done a good job on him so far, and once again will have a tough matchup with Jyaire Hill covering him.

This will be a key for both teams on whether the Buckeyes can get yardage from Smith in that matchup or the Wolverines can lock down Smith once again.

The Game at 12:00 p.m. from Ohio Stadium.