Ohio State spent the past week looking up the College Football Playoff rankings and figuring out who needed to lose.

The Buckeyes still had to win their own games. Nebraska beat them 31–28 in Lincoln, and now Ohio State heads into Michigan week at 7–4.

Here are 4 takeaways from a disappointing road loss:

1. No College Football Playoffs for Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes entered Saturday at No. 14 and needed to beat Nebraska and Michigan just to have a realistic shot at an at-large bid. Even then, they needed help. After four losses, there’s little reason to spend another Saturday watching the scoreboard.

That early one-point loss to Texas hurts even more now. Flip that result and Ohio State would be 8–3 with a chance to beat Michigan, finish 9–3 and give the selection committee something to think about. Beating Michigan will always matter in Columbus. Regrettably, by the time the Buckeyes turn their attention to The Game, their playoff path is already closed.

2. Jeremiah Smith has all but clinched the Heisman Trophy

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith hasn’t even finished his third season, and he already owns the Big Ten career records for receiving yards and touchdown catches. He came into Lincoln with 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He left with 86 catches, 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Matt Rhule compared Smith to Julio Jones during the week. Then Smith caught six passes for 165 yards, including an electrifying 67-yard strike. Nebraska knew exactly who Ohio State wanted to get the ball to, and Smith still accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Buckeyes’ passing yards.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In what will likely be one of the most lopsided vote totals in Heisman history, expect Jeremiah to pick up his trophy on December 12th in New York City.

3. Another Subpar Defensive Performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is rushed by the Ohio State Buckeyes defense in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every time Ohio State needed a stop, it felt like Nebraska found a way to move the chains. The Huskers converted 10 of 16 third downs and both of their fourth downs, rushed for 176 yards and held the ball for more than 35 minutes.

Ohio State went a second straight game without a takeaway. When Nebraska had the ball with two minutes left and a three-point lead, the Buckeyes needed one more stop to give Luke Fahey a chance. He never got the ball back.

Is this the beginning of the end for Matt Patricia as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator? Michigan is still on the schedule, and how the defense plays in The Game should matter. But after watching Nebraska keep the ball with the game on the line, it’s fair to ask whether Ryan Day wants Patricia running the defense next season.

4. The Offensive Line Let Ohio State Down Again

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line was already struggling before Julian Sayin got hurt, and it’s been even more disappointing since Fahey took over. Bo Jackson scored twice, but the Buckeyes finished with 76 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

Their longest run went for 12 yards.

Ohio State also committed seven penalties for 55 yards. A freshman quarterback making his fourth career start on the road needed a run game he could count on. Against Michigan, the Buckeyes have to be able to put drives together even when Fahey can’t hit Smith for a big gain.