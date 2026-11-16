How Ohio State’s Path to the College Football Playoff Became Much Clearer

Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes remain alive, and Sunday brought another result that helped keep the door open.

Oklahoma’s 24–17 victory over Ole Miss handed the Rebels their fourth loss. Ole Miss entered the weekend ranked No. 19 by the playoff committee, one spot ahead of Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes another opportunity to climb after their 28–19 victory over Northwestern.

Kentucky, Houston, USC and South Carolina also lost ahead of Ohio State. Those results could push the Buckeyes toward No. 15 when the next rankings arrive Tuesday, although that remains a projection.

The results also helped Ohio State protect its position. LSU, Missouri and Arizona entered the weekend ranked No. 21, No. 22 and No. 23, respectively, directly behind the Buckeyes. All three lost, reducing the likelihood of someone from that group jumping Ohio State.

Boise State won, but the Broncos’ position carries different implications. Their primary competition is against other Group of Six programs for a guaranteed playoff berth. Whether Boise State finishes above or below Ohio State, that automatic qualifier will occupy one of the 12 spots.

That makes No. 11 a realistic target for the Buckeyes, although even that position could become vulnerable if a lower-ranked team wins a Power Four conference championship.

Ohio State still has a feasible path to the Big Ten Championship Game, but an at-large berth appears to be the more realistic route into the College Football Playoff. Either way, the Buckeyes must win at Nebraska next Saturday and beat Michigan at home.

A 9–3 finish would keep the conversation going. To reach the field through an at-large berth, however, Ohio State still needs help.

Iowa and Oregon offer important opportunities

Iowa and Oregon could sit immediately ahead of Ohio State on Tuesday, making their remaining games particularly important.

The Hawkeyes visit Illinois next Saturday before hosting Nebraska during the final weekend of the regular season. Iowa is 8–2, so either defeat would create a comparison between teams potentially finishing with three losses.

Oregon visits Michigan State on Friday night and closes at home against Washington. The Ducks already have three defeats, meaning another loss would strengthen Ohio State’s argument to move ahead despite Oregon’s head-to-head victory.

Ohio State cannot assume that winning its final two games will erase losses to Oregon and USC. Another defeat for either would make those comparisons more favorable for the Buckeyes.

USC hosts Maryland next Saturday before visiting undefeated UCLA in its finale. A fourth loss would substantially weaken the Trojans’ argument against a 9–3 Ohio State team.

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The Big 12 and ACC could provide more help

BYU presents another opportunity. The Cougars are 8–2 and will finish with a trip to Kansas and a home game against Cincinnati.

A loss in either would bring BYU closer to Ohio State’s projected record. It would not guarantee the Buckeyes move ahead, but it would give the committee another competitive résumé comparison.

Texas Tech and Wake Forest require even more patience because both are 9–1. The Red Raiders visit Baylor next Saturday before hosting TCU on Thanksgiving. Wake Forest travels to Georgia Tech and finishes against Duke. Multiple losses by either would create a much stronger opening for the Buckeyes. It's a slim chance either team falls apart with two more losses down the stretch, but you can't rule it out just yet.

Houston’s loss to Colorado already helped. Another defeat at West Virginia next Saturday or against Baylor in the finale would further weaken the Cougars’ at-large case.

Texas and Tennessee remain worth watching

The SEC remains part of the equation, particularly with Texas, Tennessee and Alabama each carrying two losses.

Texas hosts Arkansas next Saturday before visiting Texas A&M. Tennessee hosts LSU and finishes at Vanderbilt. Alabama closes with Chattanooga and Auburn.

Another loss would put any of those teams into a potential three-loss comparison with Ohio State. However, matching records would not guarantee a favorable decision, especially against a Texas team that won their head-to-head meeting.

Kentucky also remains worth monitoring after falling to Florida. The Wildcats visit Missouri before hosting Louisville.

Championship weekend presents a different concern

For its at-large hopes, Ohio State should focus on the remaining regular-season games. Counting on the committee to punish a contender for losing an additional game in its conference championship is a much less dependable strategy.

If Ohio State reaches No. 15 on Tuesday, it would need four more net spots to reach that target. Losses by teams such as Iowa, Oregon and BYU could create openings, with another stumble elsewhere helping complete the climb.

The Buckeyes do not need every result to break their way. They need enough help to accompany two more victories, and a weekend filled with losses both ahead of and behind them made that path more realistic.