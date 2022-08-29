Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Football Is Back!

It's officially Week 1 for the 2022 Ohio State football season! Considering how long this off-season felt, combined with the quality of opponent in the opener, has there ever been a more anticipated first game of the season?

Perhaps, but I'd argue no.

The No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 5-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the campaign in front of a national television audience on Saturday evening. All of the stars will be in town as the Buckeyes get ready to showcase their high-octane offense, led by Heisman-favorite C.J. Stroud and his incredible group of talented backs and receivers.

The Irish and Buckeyes haven't played a regular season game against each other since 1996, and Saturday's kickoff represents only the seventh time that these two storied programs face off against one another.

Each day throughout the football season, we will share our thoughts with you on the Buckeye Breakdown podcast as we break down the latest from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

On today's show, I introduce Craig Hyson, who is going to be a big part of our coverage of the team this season. You can watch or listen to today's season-opening episode in the links below.

