College football and game day traditions are unlike anything else in sports.

What we hold dear about out sacred game day rituals are truly what makes the global passion for this sport so great. Ohio State football (and Notre Dame football too) are as much a day long spectacle as they are about the actual 60 minutes of football. It's a celebration of everything that's special about the universities and alumni represent.

How lucky are we that we get two of the most tradition-rich programs in history opening the season against each other in a playoff-caliber top-5 matchup to open the regular season. Oh yeah, and it's also Ohio Stadium's 100th birthday. It's hard to write a script quite this good.

I asked Ryan Day and Cade Stover today about how meaningful it is to be playing in a game of this magnitude. We'll share their responses, as well as the latest goofy thing Jim Harbaugh said in Ann Arbor, on today's episode of Buckeye Breakdown.

