Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Setting Expectations As Ohio State Prepares For Arkansas State

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as we try to shine some light one what you should expect when the Red Wolves come to Columbus this weekend.

Ohio State is getting ready to host its first non-Power 5 team of the season with Butch Jones and the Arkansas State Red Wolves coming to town. They're coming off a nice win over Grambling State, 58-3, but this game looks like it could get ugly early at The 'Shoe. 

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson help set some expectations for the Buckeyes as they try to get the offense rolling this week.

Among the topics they discuss:

  • A brief scouting report on Arkansas State
  • What we are hoping to learn from Ryan Day at his press conference this afternoon
  • How the national narrative around the Buckeyes would be different if they opened the season with ASU instead of Notre Dame
  • A specific measurement for how good Ohio State's rush defense was last week
  • What are the status updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming?
  • Who else do you want to see play on Saturday?

