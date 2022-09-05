According to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered a low-grade hamstring injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame that will sideline him for “a game or two.”

Hummer reports that Smith-Njigba, who was injured on a four-yard reception in the first quarter, will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the extent of the injury and that he “should be ready to go in a couple of weeks.”

The junior from Rockwall, Texas, could be seen riding a stationary bike and running sprints on the sideline before returning to the game for a series in the second quarter. He caught another pass for a loss of one yard before exiting the game for good.

The Buckeyes’ offense sputtered at times without Smith-Njigba, who caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last season, though quarterback C.J. Stroud ultimately finished the game with 223 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

“He’s the best receiver in the country,” Stroud said during his postgame press conference. “When he was out of the game, of course it affected our team. It affects our offense. But at the end of the day, we got the job done.”

Ohio State is set to host Arkansas State on Sept. 10 and Toledo on Sept. 17 before welcoming Wisconsin to Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener on Sept. 24.

The Buckeyes will need sophomore Emeka Egbuka (nine catches for 90 yards and one touchdown), sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. (five catches for 56 yards) and fifth-year senior Xavier Johnson (two catches for 34 yards and one touchdown) to step up again if Smith-Njigba misses any time.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

