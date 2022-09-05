Parties in Columbus went late into the night on Saturday after Ohio State closed out its highly anticipated season-opener against No. 5 Notre Dame. The Buckeyes didn't win the game the way a lot of people expected them to, but they showed the toughness required late in the game to put it away.

Brendan Gulick and Craig Hyson dive into what they learned about the Buckeyes from this Week 1 win and how this game held up compared to many of the other big name programs around the country.

Among the topics the discuss:

Ohio State's toughness and competitive stamina - building those was the motto of the entire off-season

The Buckeyes lack of discipline with several personal foul calls

Specifically why they thought the defense played so well

What was impressive and what was frustrating about the Special Teams

TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams meeting the moment when it was required to earn tough yards

C.J. Stroud's composure when the pocket broke down

