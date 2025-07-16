Buckeye's Julian Sayin Ranked Among Nation’s Top Unproven QBs
As are many of the top programs in college football this season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are breaking in a new quarterback with former 5-star Julian Sayin taking over. Sayin has thrown just 12 passes in his young career, leaving room for plenty of doubt in his abilities to get the Buckeyes back into the national championship picture in 2025.
The Athletic recently ranked all 134 projected starting quarterbacks in the nation, and Sayin landed at No. 32 on the list. It’s not a terrible ranking, all things considered. He was the second quarterback mentioned in the fourth tier of the rankings, which is largely comprised of unproven starters with decent resumes to back up the expectation that they should be solid starters.
These rankings mark Sayin as the fifth-best quarterback in the Big Ten, a slight difference from another recent ranking that placed him a bit lower in that regard.
Ohio State’s Supporting Cast Could Elevate Sayin Quickly
While there is some room for hesitation around Sayin’s expectations, it shouldn’t be so lost on the national analysts of the situation Sayin finds himself in. While Brian Hartline is a first-year playcaller in 2025, he’s more than proven his worth as a college coach in his development of the nation’s most elite receiver prospects in recent years.
Speaking of receivers, Sayin will get to target arguably the best player in the nation with Jeremiah Smith on the outside. He’ll also have Carnell Tate ready to break out and one of the top tight end transfers in Max Klare from Purdue.
The offensive line is poised to be a consistent piece of the offensive puzzle, too. The larger question mark outside of Sayin’s inexperience is at running back, with James Peoples likely taking the lead role. Peoples and Sayin come from the same recruiting class, though the running back has seen the field a bit more with 197 yards and two scores on 49 carries last season.
To turn in a successful season, Sayin really just has to play within himself and not force anything. The Buckeyes are loaded with talent around him, so he need only lean on his weapons rather than forcing plays downfield. As long as he does that, the Buckeyes will be right where they want to be in the national picture, and this time next year, Sayin will be discussed as one of the top returning starters under center in the nation.