C.J. Stroud Shares His Expectations for Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud revealed his expectations for Julian Sayin.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) buckles his helmet during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) buckles his helmet during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Ohio State star and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud shared his expectations for Buckeyes starting quarterback Julian Sayin.

“I say we go all the way. I went up to practice last year and I got to see Julian Sayin and I thought he looked great. You know he’s a Cali kid, and we produce the best quarterbacks. So, I’m excited to see him play,” Stroud said. “He may be rusty at first or have some nervousness. But I think once he gets warmed up, Coach (Ryan) Day is going to be calling it great, O-line is going to be blocking, running backs are going to be doing their thing, defense is going to be balling."

Stroud seems confident in Sayin despite having limited experience in a game himself. In the 2024 season, Sayin completed five of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 24 yards on two carries.

While he has limited experience, Sayin has the talent to be an impactful quarterback for the Buckeyes and has the backing of a former Ohio State star.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs away
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs away from the pocket to throw a touchdown pass to Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18), not in photo, against Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Osu22uga Kwr 16 Syndication The Columbus Dispatch / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud's Ohio State Career

Stroud had success during his time with the Buckeyes. In the 2021 season, he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award and finished fourth in Heisman voting.

Stroud followed it up with another great season in 2022, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He won another Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award and finished third in Heisman voting.

He was then drafted by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud has led the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles and is off to a great start to his NFL career.

The former Ohio State star is confident in the Buckeyes' new quarterback. Sayin has all the talent around him to succeed, with wide receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. If Sayin can be efficient and limit turnovers, Ohio State will be a contender to win their second-straight National Championship.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

