Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Devin Sanchez Named to Award Watchlist
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and cornerback Devin Sanchez have been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List.
Sayin was named the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes after winning the battle over Lincoln Kienholz. Sanchez will be relied upon as one of Ohio State's cornerbacks in his freshman season.
Julian Sayin's Importance in 2025
Sayin doesn't have much experience with the Buckeyes. In the 2024 season, he completed 5 of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Sayin also rushed for 24 yards on two carries.
Ohio State is coming off a National Championship and enters the 2025 season as the third-ranked team. Will Howard was an efficient quarterback in 2024, which was a pivotal piece for the Buckeyes winning it all last season.
He completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Howard also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
If the Buckeyes want to repeat as champions, they will need Sayin to play efficiently like Howard. Ohio State has the weapons for Sayin to be impactful right away. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith leads the group after an incredible freshman campaign, where he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Carnell Tate will be lining up opposite Smith after a great sophomore campaign. Tate finished with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. He put up these solid numbers as the third wideout behind Smith and Emeka Egbuka. With Egbuka gone, Tate should have a bigger role on offense.
Sayin and the Buckeyes' offense will be tested right away as they take on top-ranked Texas on Saturday. If he can lead Ohio State to a win, it bodes well for the season and his chance of winning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
The other Buckeyes contender for the award, Sanchez, comes in as a five-star recruit. He was ranked the No.1 cornerback in his class and the No.5 player overall.
With many of the Buckeyes' stars from their 2024 championship team heading to the NFL, they will need young players like Sayin and Sanchez to step up and fill the void.
