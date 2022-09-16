Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Well, it's been an awfully long time since the national champions have gone on to defend their crown. We've got a long way to go between now and January 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, but ......... Georgia looks pretty darn good, doesn't it?

All that talk about having to replace all the NFL draft picks they lost last year. It's early in the season, but they've given up three points in two games.

Three. Points. In. Two. Games.

South Carolina has its hands full Saturday. They've got home field advantage, but that's pretty much where the advantage stops.

As Ohio State fans keep and eye on the other premier teams in college football this year, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the Bulldogs meet the Gamecocks.

What's the betting line for Georgia vs. South Carolina?

GEORGIA at SOUTH CAROLINA – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (-24.5) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 55

Georgia vs. South Carolina Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 45, South Carolina 6

There's one and only one reason I don't think this will be a bloodbath: Spencer Rattler.

He's a gamer and won't be phased by playing in a game with huge stakes. I think he'll keep the Gamecocks in the heat of the battle long enough to keep it semi-entertaining for awhile. But I'm not even thinking about betting against the Bulldogs here.

They should be able to move the ball at will on a Carolina defense that hasn't been very impressive yet. Georgia rolls.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 31, South Carolina 28

On paper, this should be an absolute blowout. Georgia is the far more talented team and should be able to run all over South Carolina's defense, which surrendered 495 yard and six touchdowns on the ground against Georgia State and Arkansas.

But I can't help to think back to 2019, when the unranked Gamecocks upset the third-ranked Bulldogs are home, when there was even more of a talent disparity. If they can keep highly touted transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler clean, he'll have an opportunity to make plays against this defense. The key will be sustaining it for a full four quarters, though.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 42, South Carolina 17

Both Georgia and South Carolina are coming into this off disappointing weekends, but one was clearly worse than the other. Georgia scored a mere 33 points against Samford in their shutout, which is 16 points less than they put up against then-No. 11 Oregon the week prior.

South Carolina, on the other hand, lost a 44-30 ball game against then-No. 16 Arkansas just short of a week ago.

This game will feature one of the more entertaining quarterback battles of the week however, between Stetson Bennett and Spencer Rattler for the Bulldogs and Gamecocks, respectively. Georgia’s offense is too good not to get the win in this game, and that’s exactly what they’ll do.

