Game Prediction: No. 13 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies

It's funny how different the national narrative can be from one week to the next.

Last week, seemingly everyone in America thought Texas A&M had a legit chance to make a run in the SEC this year and finally get into the playoff.

Now they're a total afterthought - fair or not.

Miami is putting a ton of faith in Mario Cristobal to awaken a sleeping giant in college football and the Hurricanes are off to a good start. They'll be short-handed this weekend without their top target on the outside, but they're eager to prove they belong in the national conversation.

As Ohio State fans keep and eye on the other premier teams in college football this year, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when The U meets the Aggies.

What's the betting line for Miami at Texas A&M?

MIAMI at TEXAS A&M – Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-6.5) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 44.5

Miami vs. Texas A&M Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Miami 24, Texas A&M 22

When Jimbo Fisher beat Alabama last year, he was the most popular guy in college football for a short while. But after losing to App State (whom he expressed a lot of appreciation for even before they played), I think Jimbo is going to take some serious heat.

I have a hunch Miami is coming on the road and winning this game. The Aggies know they could still make the CFP if they win out the rest of the way, but that's a tall order considering their schedule and the obstacles that presents. Call it a gut feeling, but I'm not sure they were fully focused this week as they prepped for this game.

Miami has a lot to prove still and a win in College Station would send warning shots to their ACC brethren that they're legit conference title contenders. They won't have Xavier Restrepo, but I think they'll want to try and establish the run anyways. I've got the 'Canes in another doozy.

Andrew Lind: Texas A&M 21, Miami 17

If you asked me to predict this game last week – you know, before Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State – it would have looked a lot different than this. But it's clear the Aggies aren't as talented offensively as everyone thought.

The key will be how well Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who hasn't really been tested in the first two games of the season against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, plays against a talented defense. It feels like he'll make a costly mistake late, though.

Caleb Spinner: Miami 28, Texas A&M 23

Texas A&M had one bad game last weekend against Appalachian State, but I am not of the belief that the result is indicative of their team. The Aggies remain with Haynes King under center, one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC with 461 yards, a 64.7 completion percentage and a 152.2 rating after two weekends.

With that being said, the Hurricanes of Miami will keep Texas A&M riding the losing train on Saturday. Whether its passing, receiving or rushing, Miami has a star, and their defense has held opponents to an average 10 points per game compared to the Hurricane offense’s 50. Miami wins on the road under the lights.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Defense Appears To Be For Real

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show

Ohio State Freshman Caden Curry Earning Playing Time At Defensive End

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo

Ohio State Confident CB Denzel Burke Will Shake Sophomore Slump



-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook