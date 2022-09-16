Game Prediction: No. 11 Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies

Mel Tucker's 2021 Spartans took the nation by surprise with an amazing turnaround from an awful 2020 season. Michigan State raided the transfer portal again and admittedly they have truly been tested yet, but the early returns look good again.

Meanwhile out west, Washington has looked pretty good, albeit against below average teams. They've put up 571 yards of total offense on average the first two weeks, including one of the best passing attacks in the country so far.

The Huskies are slight favorites at home ... it's always tough for teams to make a long trip. But can they come up with an answer for aggressive linebacker Jacoby Windmon?

As Ohio State fans keep and eye on the other premier teams in college football this year, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the Spartans meet the Huskies.

What's the betting line for Michigan State vs. Washington?

MICHIGAN STATE at WASHINGTON– Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Washington (-3) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 56.5

Michigan State vs. Washington Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Washington 29, Michigan State 27

I think this could be the best game of the entire weekend. I really expect this one to live up to the hype. I like what I've seen so far from Michigan State: they're poised, they don't shoot themselves in the foot with dumb penalties and they're flying west with a ton of confidence.

Washington might have their best team in quite awhile. They protect Michael Penix Jr. really well, and he certainly won't be phased playing against a former Big Ten team.

Maybe this is a little biased, but I'll never forget the legitimate scare Indiana gave Ohio State in 2020 (in front of thousands of cardboard cutouts) when Penix and the Indiana Hoosiers led a full frontal attack. I think this Washington team is better than that Indiana team and that Washington will be a surprise contender for the Pac-12 title this year. Give me the Huskies in a great game Saturday night.

Andrew Lind: Washington 35, Michigan State 24

Neither team has been tested so far this season, with Michigan State playing Western Michigan and Akron to open the season and Washington hosting Kent State and Portland State, so this will be our first real chance to judge their performances.

While I think the Spartans are the more talented team, they are turning the ball over too much to win in a hostile environment. Not to mention, Huskies quarterback Michael Penix has familiarity with Michigan State from his time at Indiana and will have his way with the Spartans secondary all night.

Caleb Spinner: Michigan State 28, Washington 13

I am struggling to justify the -3 spread in favor of Washington, as all signs point to Michigan State easily taking care of business.

The Spartan trio of quarterback Payton Thorne, running back Jalen Berger and wide receiver Keon Coleman has been a thing of beauty this season, and shows no signs of slowing down after routing Akron, 52-0.

Washington remains without a loss as well, partly due to their transfer quarterback from Indiana Michael Penix Jr., but it is uncertain if that success will carry over against a power-five team like Michigan State.

