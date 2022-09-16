Game Prediction: No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions at Auburn Tigers

A pair of 2-0 Power 5 teams meet in a big early season game, both looking to hang a signature win on their resume.

Auburn got more of a test from San Jose State than it was probably hoping for, but they came away with a win anyways. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was the Big Man On Campus when classes resumed Labor Day weekend after orchestrating a big comeback win at Purdue, before blowing out Ohio last weekend.

Penn State's special teams have been good and they've thrown in pretty well so far, but they've been shaky on third down and their red zone defense hasn't been great. Auburn can run it and they've stopped the run really well, but they need to start taking better care of the ball.

As Ohio State fans keep and eye on the other premier teams in college football this year, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects when the Nittany Lions meet the Tigers.

What's the betting line for Penn State vs. Auburn?

PENN STATE at AUBURN – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Penn State (-3) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 47.5

Penn State vs. Auburn Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Penn State 24, Auburn 21

In my opinion, this game will come down to whether or not Auburn can stop star freshman running back Nick Singleton. I'm inclined to say no, that the combination of Singleton and Sean Clifford's toughness are enough to push them past the Tigers for a second straight season.

But don't sleep on the Tigers. If they can pull this off, there's a good chance (in my opinion) they start the season 5-0. That feels like a helluva turnaround from last year, especially considering what Coach Harsin went through this off-season.

I think Clifford protects the ball (Auburn hasn't forced a turnover yet against two non-Power 5 teams) and gets rid of it quickly enough to avoid costly sacks. Auburn's defensive line is its strength and I think they'll be largely negated by good play-calling.

Andrew Lind: Auburn 25, Penn State 22

This was one of the better non-conference games last season, with Penn State holding on for a 28-20 win over Auburn in front of a White Out at home. This year's matchup isn't as highly anticipated but will show if either program is ready to compete in their own divisions.

The Nittany Lions have shown resolve on the road already this season, grinding out a come-from-behind win in the season opener at Purdue. Can they do it again in a raucous environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium, or will the Tigers feed off that and force a critical turnover late?

Caleb Spinner: Penn State 28, Auburn 17

Penn State has echoed their start last season so far through these first two weekends: begin with a tight win against a conference opponent and then handily take care of a mid-major school week after.

The Nittany Lions would end up losing three in a row towards the end of the season which wrecked their playoff chances, but if the past is indeed repeating itself, Penn State has a while to go and a few more victories to enjoy before that happens, including this game.

Auburn has some bright spots, one being running back Tank Bigsby. Bigsby has 198 yards on 29 carries, which when added to his three touchdowns and 6.8 yards-per-carry average is more than living up to his first name. Penn State takes the win despite Auburn’s ground game, 28-17.

-----

