Discussing Unique Challenges for NFL Scouts Evaluating College Players During Pandemic

The Ohio State Buckeyes have 14 draft eligible players this year, but it’s going to be harder than normal for them to get in front of scouts the next two months.

More than perhaps ever before, NFL scouts are going to have to rely on college tape and character references.

With the NFL Draft set for late April, the best college football players across the country are looking for their chance to play the game at the professional level and make their dreams come true. But the biggest obstacle they’ll face this time around is trying to actually make some of those impressions in person.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl wrapped up last weekend and it was a great showcase event for Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Jonathon Cooper. Trey Sermon was present in Mobile for the game, but didn’t play as he continues to rehab his injured shoulder.

Admittedly, I’m a little surprised that more Buckeyes didn’t take up the offer to practice all week, have a chance to talk with NFL scouts, coaches and front office personnel, and play in Saturday’s all-star event. With no official in-person scouting combine this year, limited pro days across the country (although the the Buckeyes will conduct one on March 30), and very few chances for draft prospects to interact in person with NFL decision-makers, this is an extremely challenging year to appropriately evaluate players that hope to hear their names called on April 29.

Jarrod Kilburn is the former Recruiting Coordinator at the University of Miami, currently works for NFL Films and has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles organization. Kilburn shares his perspective in the video at the top of the page on why the next few months present perhaps the most difficult scouting period in recent memory.

