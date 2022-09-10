Last Call: Final Thoughts Before Ohio State Kicks Off With Arkansas State

Ohio State is on the field inside The Shoe and going through pregame warmups in the south end of the field.

Here are a few final thoughts before they go out there against their first of two non-Power 5 opponents of the season:

The best thing about being 1-0 ... is the chance to go 2-0.



While they were listed as game-time decisions this morning on Ohio State's game day status report, it sounds like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will not play today. The Buckeyes don't necessarily need those guys to win today and I'm not surprised they are being extra cautious in protecting their health.



I really want to see the Buckeyes have a clinical, professional performance. When you're playing a team that you are so heavily favored to beat, the best way to respect the game is to treat it like any other game and to execute the game plan that your coaches prescribed for you to the best of your ability.



I don't know how that's going to come across on the stat sheet at the end of the game, but I think Ohio State will be furious if it turns the ball over.



I've said it a few times on podcasts this week: Arkansas State has some pretty solid skill position players and if they get in space, they can move the ball. Their biggest challenge today is going to be at the line of scrimmage (on both sides of the ball). The ASU offensive line is huge, but the Buckeyes have a strength and speed advantage in the trenches. I really want to see Ohio State dominate at the point of attack today.



I'm not sure how long C.J. Stroud will stay in the game, but I can certainly envision where he plays one series in the second half before turning things over to Kyle McCord. This could be a great opportunity for McCord to get his feet underneath him this season. I love his arm and I think he's got great potential. He'll be the front-runner to start next season, so he needs to take advantage of all the opportunities in front of him to keep getting better. I'm excited to watch him play this afternoon.

