ACC Championship Game Predictions: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Panthers and Demon Deacons?

For the first time in seven seasons, Clemson will not play for the ACC championships. Instead, it will be Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, who are two of the most gifted offensive teams in the country – particularly throwing the ball.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown for 4,066 yards and 40 touchdowns, while Demon Deacons signal-caller Sam Hartman has thrown for 3,711 yards and 34 scores. Expect a number of big plays through the air and a lot of points.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

PITTSBURGH vs. WAKE FOREST – Saturday, 8 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Pittsburgh (-3)

O/U Total: 71

Brendan Gulick: Pittsburgh 42, Wake Forest 40

Raise your hand if you thought this would be the conference title game before the season kicked off. Now put your hand down because you’re full of it. Absolutely nobody expected the Panthers and Demon Deacons to be in this spot, and yet as the season unfolded, you can argue they both deserve to be here.

How good has Kenny Pickett been this year?! He’s racked up over 4,000 passing yards and was in the Heisman conversation for a good chunk of the season. Wake Forest didn’t lose for quite awhile, but they’ve stumbled a couple times late in the year. I think this will be a great game featuring a ton of offense and the Panthers will punch their ticket to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.

Andrew Lind: Pittsburgh 49, Wake Forest 42

While this game has little impact in the grand scheme of crowning a national champion, I actually think it will be the most entertaining and easily the highest-scoring game of the day.

Pickett and Hartman will throw at least five touchdown passes apiece, but the Panthers will get a late interception from Damarri Mathis that puts the offense in position to score the game-winner as time expires.

