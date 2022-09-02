Game Prediction: No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks

The 2021 Cincinnati Bearcats broke the mold in the CFP era by finally opening the door to a non-Power 5 team in the postseason. But their best stars from that team are gone and they have a lot to prove this fall.

Meanwhile, if you think Arkansas' big 2021 season was lucky, think again. The Razorbacks are for real. They have great coaches, a terrific rushing attack and the talent to challenge the upper echelon teams in the SEC.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in Saturday's season-opener.

What's the betting line for Cincinnati vs. Arkansas?

CINCINNATI at ARKANSAS – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Arkansas (-6.5) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 52.5

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Arkansas 27, Cincinnati 24

I expect the Bearcats to be up for a serious fight and I think they'll compete really well. They've played well against good teams in meaningful games the last couple years. I know it was a frustrating end to the year last year with a bad loss in the playoff, but Luke Fickell has instilled a very impressive culture.

I think this will be one of the better games in the opening weekend of college football. Ultimately, I think Arkansas wins a tight game because I believe they'll be able to run the ball more effectively. I think the Razorbacks' depth and experience up front will be enough to start the season with a quality win ... but it won't be easy!

Andrew Lind: Arkansas 35, Cincinnati 23

The Bearcats' hopes of making it back to the playoff will either get a serious boost or take a significant hit in Week 1 against an SEC opponent on the road.

The Razorbacks are far more talented and experienced than any team Cincinnati during the regular season last year – and yes, that includes Notre Dame. Thus, the home crowd and several big plays from quarterback K.J. Jefferson will carry Arkansas to a two-score victory.

Caleb Spinner: Arkansas 28, Cincinnati 14

Cincinnati and Arkansas looks like it could shape up to be a close game, but I don’t believe that will be the case. My focus saying that is mostly on the returning talent for both teams, specifically that Arkansas is bringing back two of it’s largest contributors while Cincinnati is not.

Go hard over the spread to the tune of a 14-point Razorback win.

