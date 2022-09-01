Game Prediction: No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

An old rivalry renewed ... and the fact that it took this long is a shame, frankly.

This is one of college football's most fun rivalries. Of late, it features two programs that have been trending in different directions. Pitt had a terrific year last year and played in a New Year's Six Bowl. West Virginia ... didn't. The Mountaineers haven't played an outstanding offensive game in two years and need a spark in a big way.

Might tonight be the night?

When they meet for the first time in 11 years, here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in Thursday night's season-opener.

What's the betting line for West Virginia at Pittsburgh?

WEST VIRGINIA at PITTSBURGH– Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Pitt (-7.5)

O/U Total: 51

West Virginia at Pittsburgh Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 17

Nobody would have reasonably predicted Pitt's rise in the national spotlight after an early season loss last year to Western Michigan, but Kenny Pickett turned into a Heisman finalist and he guided one of the better offenses in the nation. This year's team has a lot to prove - Pickett is gone, as is Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Much of the rest of the offense is back, but that's a lot to replace - even with Kedon Slovis transferring in.

West Virginia's program seems to be treading water. A win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl would feel in a lot of ways like a program defining victory for them. The Mountaineers are 0-9 are against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12, they lost to Baylor and Oklahoma State last year (the two teams that played for the league title) by a combined score of 69-23. They have a lot of work to do to close the gap and adding the top transfer in the country in former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels is a great first step.

Unfortunately, I don't think that starts tonight for the Mountaineers. They have way too many question marks for me on defense and at wide receiver. Pitt has been one of the nation's best rush defenses the last three years and while they lost a lot from that group, I love Pat Narduzzi's formula - it's suffocating and focuses on really stopping the run. I think home field advantage is enough to carry the Panthers to a huge season-opening win.

Andrew Lind: Pittsburgh 42, West Virginia 17

While the Panthers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to the NFL and wide receiver Jordan Addison to USC, the bulk of last year's ACC championship squad returns this season.

If Kedon Slovis – who the Trojans effectively swapped for Addison – is able to produce at or near Pickett's level, there's no reason they can't make another run at the conference title, and that starts with a statement game against their rivals, who they haven't played since 2011.

Caleb Spinner: Pittsburgh 28, West Virginia 21

It’s safe to say Pat McAfee is pumping his fists right now at the return of the “Backyard Brawl.” Here’s why you should care about this game, just in case you weren’t raised in Pittsburgh and didn’t play football at WVU like McAfee did.

Pitt is the clear favorite on paper, with a No. 17 ranking and a roughly 78% chance to win on some sports websites. The loss of Kenny Pickett to the NFL Draft during the offseason hurts the Panthers, however USC transfer Kedon Slovis is one of the best guys Pitt could have brought in to fill that gap. Slovis has proven himself through the air, coming in with a total 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns in his three years with the Trojans.

However, the Mountaineers are not to shabby in the passing game either, averaging 7.2 yards per reception last season. For perspective, Pitt posted 8.7 yards in the same category…and they had a future NFL first-round pick and 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner tossing the pigskin.

This game will end separated by more than 1.5 however, unlike that aforementioned statistic. SI Sportsbook has the game -7.5 for Pitt, and I quite like that, this being the first game of the year for these teams and what not. Expect a cold start for both teams, but a warm finish that barely misses the 51-point game line.

