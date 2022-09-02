Game Prediction: No. 7 Utah Utes vs. Florida Gators

A traditional football power that's trying to find it's way with a new coaching staff hosts a non-traditional football power that feels it has legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations.

Saturday night in the swamp should be really fun.

Utah is coming off its first ever Rose Bowl appearance (and near victory) last year, and they've reloaded their roster for a big run this fall. Meanwhile, Billy Napier takes the reigns in Gator Country where they are trying to awaken a sleeping giant.

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in Saturday's season-opener.

What's the betting line for Utah vs. Florida?

UTAH at FLORIDA – Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Utah (-3) on SI Sportsbook

O/U Total: 51

Utah vs. Florida Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Utah 31, Florida 22

I'm a big fan of what Kyle Whittingham has built at Utah and I think the Utes have a terrific shot to make the College Football Playoff this year. That resume starts with a win over a Florida Gators team that needs to figure it out.

There's absolutely no reason why Florida can't be a national power again. Maybe Billy Napier is the guy to do that - the university certainly is investing in it. But their roster isn't quite where it needs to be quite yet and the Utes are the real deal.

Cameron Rising has a great stable of backs, an excellent offensive line, great tight ends and the experience of going toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes in Pasadena still fresh on their minds. I also love their defense, led by Junior Tafuna up front.

This should be a good game as the Utes get off on the right foot.

Andrew Lind: Utah 38, Florida 24

The Utes are a trendy pick for the playoff, but that could obviously come crashing down if they don't win this game, especially since they play in the weak Pac-12.

However, I think they'll use the loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl as extra motivation to beat the Gators, who had trouble stopping the run last year and won't be able to contain record-setting running back Tavion Thomas on Saturday. Beating an SEC team on the road will be a bit of a resume boost down the line, too.

Caleb Spinner: Utah 28, Florida 17

The numbers on this game are tight, especially for a No. 7-versus-unranked matchup. Utah put up a solid effort against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl to end last season, bringing it down to a field goal. One of the largest reasons they were able to keep things close with the Buckeyes was quarterback Cameron Rising, who returns to the team for his junior year. Rising posted a 63.8 season completion percentage alongside a 20:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Two of the Utes’ three best receivers return this year (Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid), alongside running back Tavion Thomas, who was responsible for an impressive 1,108 yards on the ground.

For the Gators, playing without quarterback Emory Jones, receiver Jacob Copeland and running back Dameon Pierce will require some new talent to step up quickly.

