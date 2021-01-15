Urban Meyer Says He Won't Raid Ohio State Coaching Staff

Meyer promised Gene Smith and Ryan Day that he won't pillage the current Buckeye staff as he builds his new staff in Florida.

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Friday afternoon for the first time as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and delivered a strong message to Ohio State fans.

"I talked to Gene (Smith) and I talked to coach (Ryan) Day and I won’t (raid their staff)," Meyer said. "I’m not there yet. That’s the best infrastructure in college sports. I’m not touching, there might be one that will leave, but I’m not going to do that to that organization. Ohio State is home to those guys now.”

Meyer has close ties to several of the coaches on the current staff, but specifically said that director of sports performance Mickey Marotti nor director of player personnel Mark Pantoni would be leaving the Buckeyes to join him in Jacksonville.

As for the one person he referenced that might leave, Meyer didn't offer any further specifics. But the two most likely candidates whom he could be referring to are Ryan Stamper and Corey Dennis. Stamper is a Jacksonville native and played for Meyer at Florida. He is currently Ohio State's director of player development and is an extremely important part of the Buckeyes' program. Dennis is Ohio State's quarterbacks coach and is Meyer's son-in-law. He's only had one year as a full-time assistant coach, so if he leaves for the NFL, it would likely be for a lower-level coaching position.

Meyer was also asked if he could share any more details about his health issues, which he cited as the reason for him stepping away from his role at Ohio State after the 2018 season.

"Not too much to share to be honest with you. I've experienced, it's well-documented what happened in 2014, and preventive ... that's what I've looked into. That's something I'm going to watch closely, the headache issues. I've had long detailed conversations with physicians very close to me."

