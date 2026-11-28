One of the biggest question marks coming into this game for Ohio State was what the play of Luke Fahey would look like in his first matchup against Michigan. It is hard to think of any word other than impressive.

The Buckeyes had not won The Game in Columbus since 2018 and riding the momentum from last year was going to be key. Once Julian Sayin went down, fans thought this was going to be a struggle game for the Buckeyes. Fahey completely flipped the script on that.

Fahey played his best game in an Ohio State uniform.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) throws during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Part of that is thanks to the scheme Ryan Day and Arthur Smith brought into the game. They started Fahey out with quick and easy passes to build his confidence throughout the game.

Fahey's decision-making was immaculate. He didn't force any balls down the field, and when he needed to get rid of the ball, he did. He commanded the offense as any high-level quarterback should.

Jeremiah Smith was always going to be the focal point for the Wolverines; the question that left for Fahey was how much he was going to try and force feed him the football?

The answer was very little. In the first half, Smith didn't see many targets because Fahey was making the right decisions and finding the open guys in single coverage.

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Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Luke Fahey (13) during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Also, can't forget to mention Fahey setting the Buckeyes' single-season record for passing yards by a true freshman in the first quarter of this matchup. Once again showing how much he has improved from his first start this season to his fifth against Michigan.

Fahey would finish The Game with an impressive stat line: 18/36, 253 passing yards and three touchdowns thrown. All three touchdowns were thrown to Smith as well.

Run-pass options (RPOs) were a key factor in Fahey's success in this rivalry game. Bo Jackson had one of his best games in a Buckeye uniform, which allowed the quick slant and flat routes to be open for Fahey to throw on those RPOs.

Without a doubt, Fahey made a name for himself in this game. So much so that there is potential, depending on what happens with Sayin and the rest of the QB room, that he could earn himself the starting job in 2027.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9), quarterback Julian Sayin (10) and quarterback Luke Fahey (13) chat before the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were a few overthrows and a few little mistakes that most would expect from a true freshman in only his fifth career start at the collegiate level. Those are easy things for Fahey to clean up going forward.

Fahey kept his reads simple, which helped him find a nice rhythm and produce his best game in Columbus early in his career.