[Cue the James Earl Jones voice as Darth Vader as you reread the title] “I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan."

While allowing me to channel my inner Star Wars geekdom, Darth Vader’s famous words to Obi-Wan Kenobi could just as easily be spoken by Indiana to Ohio State. Since Oct. 8, 1988, the Hoosiers have been waiting for another chance to defeat the Buckeyes on their home turf.

On Oct. 17, 2026, Ohio State returns to Bloomington—and Indiana is ready for its rematch.

13,888 days. That is how long it has been since Indiana has defeated Ohio State in Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Yes, I know - Indiana fans are going to (rightfully) criticize me for not including the recent 13-10 win in The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game over Ohio State. No, I did not forget that. I am merely going by regular season results, and not trying to take away Indiana's prestigious win over Ohio State that gave the Hoosiers the number one seed in The College Football Playoff last season.

13,888 days. That equates to 38 years and 9 days since Indiana was able to inflict the painful misery that Ohio State fans such as me remember as "Darkest Day II".

October 8, 1988. A man by the name of John Cooper was in his first year as Ohio State's head coach. Indiana soundly defeated Ohio State 41-7, one year after Indiana crushed Ohio State 31-10 in Ohio Stadium under Earle Bruce, who dubbed it "a dark day for Ohio State" - hence, why the 1988 loss is remembered as "Darkest Day II".

Some other noteworthy things to point out about October 8th, 1988 ~ Freddie Mercury appeared in Barcelona at a charity performance; this would be Mercury's last public performance. Ronald Reagan was finishing up his second term as President Of The United States; the 1988 Presidential Election was a few weeks away, between then-Vice President George Bush and Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis.

It is not as though Indiana has not given Ohio State challenging games since that 1988 win. In 1990, the teams played to a 27-27 tie (yes, kids - college football used to have tie games, before coming to their senses in 1996). The aforementioned John Cooper had his share of close calls in Bloomington - one of which was the 1996 game that Ohio State won 27-17. Former Ohio State defensive end Matt Finkes had a crucial scoop and score fumble recovery against the Hoosiers that broke a 10-10 stalemate in the 4th quarter, allowing the Buckeyes to clinch The Big Ten and head to the 1997 Rose Bowl. And then the Ohio State fans who made the trip decided, "Why not?!?", as they rushed the fields and tore down the goal posts on Indiana's home field.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer had his share of close calls in Bloomington (2012 Ohio State 52, Indiana 49; 2015 Ohio State 34, Indiana 27). Ryan Day had a close call in Columbus in 2020, when Ohio State held on for a 42-35 win, but Coach Day has been pretty dominant versus the Hoosiers when the game has been played in Bloomington, with the average margin of victory around 36 points. Heck, even former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel was able to dominate the Hoosiers, with the closest game in Tressel's debut season of 2001 (Ohio State 27, Indiana 14) - Tressel's average margin of victory over the Hoosiers was nearly 27 points.

To put this game in even broader historical perspective - the last time Indiana defeated Ohio State in Bloomington, prior to the 1988 win? An 8-0 shutout of the Buckeyes by the Hoosiers on October 29th...1904. So yes, Indiana fans are going to be more than amped up for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox on October 17th.

Will Ryan Day be able to unleash the full fury of Jeremiah Smith's talents against the Hoosiers? Will Jaylen McClain and the Ohio State secondary be able to slow down a talented Hoosier passing attack led by Josh Hoover of Indiana? Another thing to remember is Ohio State has very little margin for error with their daunting 2026 Big Ten schedule.

Keep these questions in mind as the game starts in Bloomington at 12pm ET. More importantly - remember that the Hoosiers and their fans have probably been thinking about this game longer than you have.