Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Blowout Win vs. Rutgers

There were a few moments where it wasn't as clinical as we've seen in the past, but the Ohio State Buckeyes just upended the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 49-10 on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State nearly shut out Rutgers in the first half, if not for a self-inflicted wound when fumbling a punt in the first quarter. Otherwise, the Buckeyes were fantastic. They scored seven touchdown in their first nine possessions of the game and they did most of that work on the ground.

Miyan Williams had an incredible effort, tying the school-record with five rushing scores in TreVeyon Henderson's absence. Williams finished the night with 21 carries and nearly 200 rushing yards.

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their reaction live from Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes just wrapped up their press conferences. Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the link below!

