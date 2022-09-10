Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Blowout Win Over Arkansas State

There was plenty to celebrate on Saturday afternoon at The ' Shoe.

There was also plenty to be frustrated by ... and perhaps even a few things to be concerned about as Ohio State upended Arkansas State 45-12 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Offensively, the Buckeyes were nearly unstoppable and put up statistics reminiscent of the record-setting 2021 offense. C.J. Stroud finished with a QB rating of 244.5 as he completed 16-of-24 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns and (most importantly) he didn't turn the ball over. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a huge game, Emeka Egbuka was terrific again and the Buckeyes ran the ball quite effectively.

Defensively, the Silver Bullets didn't give up a touchdown, held the Red Wolves to just 1.6 yards per rush, an average of 3.6 yards per play and never gave them any legitimate hope of winning the game.

But it kind of feels like that's where the defensive compliments stop.

In some ways, it almost felt like the unit regressed from last weekend's fantastic performance against Notre Dame. There were really bad penalties (several of which extended drives) and some undisciplined performances.

Taron Vincent was flagged for an unsportsmanlike foul on his way into the locker room and I don't believe he played in the second half. The Buckeyes committed four 15-yard personal foul penalties last week and were flagged for two more today, in addition to a couple of defensive pass interference violations.

