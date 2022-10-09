Instant Analysis from Ohio State’s Dominant 49-20 Win Over Michigan State

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind provide instant analysis following Ohio State's dominant performance against Michigan State in East Lansing.

In an almost-flawless performance, the Buckeyes first road test of the season did not turn out to be too challenging.

C.J. Stroud continued to bolster his Heisman campaign, finishing the day 21-26 for 361 yards and 6 touchdown passes. His connections with Marvin Harrison Jr. (seven receptions, 131 yards, and three touchdowns) and Emeka Egbuka (five receptions, 143 yards, and one touchdown) resulted in multiple highlight-reel plays in the victory.

TreVeyon Henderson had a strong game as the Buckeyes' primary running back with Miyan Williams sidelined. He finished the day with 19 carries, 118 yards, and one touchdown. Henderson missed most of the second half after taking a hard hit on the first play of the third quarter, but indications are that this was precautionary with the game out-of-reach.

The Buckeye defense was able to lock down the Spartans’ offense for the vast majority of the game, as Ohio State out-gained Michigan State 614-202 and held the Spartans to 7 yards rushing.

Ohio State has a bye week upcoming, and will be back in action on October 22 when they face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

