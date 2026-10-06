Ja’Kobi Jackson's Increased Role Bringing Versatility to Ohio State Rushing Attack

Through Ohio State’s first three games of the season, its rushing attack had averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

It might not seem like a concerning number, but if you eliminate two 40+ yard runs in their first game against Ball State, that average drops to 3.5 yards per carry.

That number is concerning, especially for a top-5 team that saw two lower-end FBS teams at home in two of these three games.

The rushing offense coming into Big Ten play had been one to watch after a disappointing start to the season, a season in which new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was predicted to lean on the run game heavier than past seasons.

Yet, after wins against Illinois and Iowa, the rushing attack has looked much more efficient. The offensive line should be first to credit, as they have looked much more physical in the run game.

But, the emergence of Jakobi Jackson in splitting reps with Bo Jackson has also brought some juice to a run game that is helping Ohio State control more possession time and bring more overall efficiency to the offense.

After seeing less than 10 carries in his first three games, the senior has carried the ball 24 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns to begin Big Ten Play.

Here is how Jackson is adding versatility to the run game and earning more trust in the offense:

Jackson’s Power Helping Ohio State’s Production on First Down Runs

Ohio State’s offense is centered of course centered around getting the ball to wideout Jeremiah Smith, who leads the nation currently in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

In creating more downfield opportunities for him, the run game needs to put the offense in better positions on second down to have more play-action opportunities and hopefully draw one-on-one chances for Smith.

Yet, the first down run efficiency has not always made this easy. That is where Jackson is showing he can help this offense.

He averaged 6 yards per carry against a stout Iowa rushing defense Saturday, giving Ohio State more opportunity to create these big plays downfield by attracting more Iowa defensive players in the box.

Jackson showed his power in-between the tackles on these runs last Saturday, as his size at 220 pounds makes him a bulldozer in the middle and makes it a tough job for defenders to take him down.

Also, his quick decision-making is not allowing defenses to catch up and fill holes, using his experience to know that with his power the focus is finding some room and rumbling his way into more yardage.

His Added Usage Gives Starter Bo Jackson Fresher Legs to Make Big Plays

Although it hasn’t been very apparent so far this season, head coach Ryan Day talked about in the offseason how Bo Jackson has added the runaway ability this offseason.

So far this season, he only has one carry over 20 yards, a 65-yard touchdown against Ball State in the second half of Week 1.

While Bo Jackson needs to be more decisive and be better at breaking open-field tackles, it also helps having him share snaps in this backfield to keep fresher legs deep into these games.

Ja’Kobi Jackson is providing that.

After holding over 60 percent of the carry share against Texas in Week 2, he has not had a share over 5 percent since.

As this may be a turn to giving more backs an opportunity with Bo Jackson not playing incredibly well, it also allows him to stay healthy and keep full health and stamina to create these plays down the stretch for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s passing game should continue to pace this offense, but if the running game can start creating more explosive plays to open up the field a bit more, especially with receiver Devin McCuin highlighting his ability in open-field last week.

The split backfield will be one to watch as we keep moving forward in Big Ten play, but Ja’Kobi Jackson looks to be a significant part of this rush attack as the Buckeyes move forward.