Why Ohio State's Win vs. Iowa Sends Message To AP Voters After Sunday Release

The Ohio State Buckeyes maintained their standard with an impressive 31-14 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium, but it wasn't enough for them to gain serious momentum in the AP Poll.

The Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) controlled the game from the outset as the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) got torched by Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who continued to make more history of his own with the win.

Sunday, the newest AP Poll was released ahead of Week 6 action, with Ohio State remaining at No. 5 and Iowa falling to No. 23.

After dominating all but one opponent thus far this season, it's safe to use the word disrespect as a potentially motivating factor. But coach Ryan Day admitted postgame that the standard is still the same.

Jeremiah Smith Helped Ohio State Beat Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) defends Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the NCAA football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. Ohio State on 31-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Day was particularly impressed with another big day from Smith.

“As you could imagine, drawing plays up for him is a lot of fun," Day told reporters. "But the most amazing thing about Jeremiah Smith is his work ethic every day. How much he loves to win, how competitive he is, the way he works every day, the example he sets."

Day said he has seen the growth elevate Smith into one of the nation's best players in a quiet, mature way.

"Not only is he a great player, he's become a great leader. I've challenged him before, like it isn't just about you, it's about the team," Day added. "And he's been brought up that way his whole life, that's just his mindset."

Day's team is arguably on a collision course to end the season No. 1. In this week's poll, only the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami Hurricanes sit behind them.

Next month, a stacked day of college football commences on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Hurricanes head to South Bend in a potentially massive CFP eliminator. Meanwhile, Ohio State hosts Oregon in Columbus in a possible Big Ten title game preview, should both teams' tie-breaking scenarios shake out accordingly.

Nonetheless, the Buckeyes aren't in a two-loss hole and could knock out another Big Ten team from the ranks of the unbeaten should the Hoosiers get by the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

If so, last year's Big Ten title game rematch will be can't-miss TV. And it could potentially exceed expectations by the time the final whistle blows.