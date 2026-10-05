Most Buckeye fans after watching Ohio State’s 31-14 victory against Iowa Saturday with a feeling that was opposite of how they felt coming into this matchup: comfortable.

Outside of a late touchdown drive from the Hawkeyes to trim the lead to 17, Ohio State cruised most of the game and many questions surrounding the matchup were cleared.

A defense that allowed a lot of big plays to Illinois the week before only allowed one 20+ yard play the entire game. The run game was able to produce 160 yards on Iowa’s defense helped gain first downs, with Ohio State only going three-and-out once the entire afternoon.

On top of this, Ohio State some of their stars make plays that they have been waiting for them to make as this season has progressed. As Heisman candidate and new Ohio State leader in receptions and touchdowns Jeremiah Smith continues to be the focal point, the talent around is starting to show.

After Ohio State’s statement win at Kinnick Stadium, here are three players who answered serious questions about their impact during this top-15 matchup.

Devin McCuin

A statement headline coming into this game for the offense was who was going to emerge as the true WR2.

Smith continues to pace the country as he currently leads the nation in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Outside of him though, debates continued to swirl around who was truly the second wideout we can trust when quarterback Julian Sayin cannot find his All-American.

After Saturday, I think it is safe to say that it’s Devin McCuin.

McCuin caught 6 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in his Buckeye debut against Ball State, he had failed to score in the following three games and only mustered a combined 68 yards. Saturday in Iowa, he caught 4 passes for 80 yards and scored Ohio State’s first touchdown on a great move in space to get open for Sayin moving in the pocket.

His speed and ability in the middle of the field can make defenses pay who play him man-to-man, and we saw this much in camp, yet not much in play so far. Saturday, he flashed against a strong Iowa pass defense, and even showed his ability downfield with his last catch down the sideline to start the fourth quarter.

If we start seeing this consistently from McCuin, the question should not come up again who the WR2 is for this Ohio State offense.

Qua Russaw

Heading into Saturday’s matchup against Iowa, calling Russaw’s play for the Buckeyes to this point of the season a disappointment may be an understatement.

He had only 5 tackles in his three games played, with no sacks or TFL’s to pair with it.

At Kinnick Stadium, we saw the kind of player Buckeye fans expected to see when he committed to play for Ohio State this season.

Russaw finished the game with 5 tackles including a sack and 1.5 TFL’s, looking to secure up his spot as the starter next to Kenyatta Jackson Jr. in the process.

His sacks also showed the strength he possesses, as he bulldozed Iowa right tackle Jack Doltzer into the lap of quarterback Hank Brown to take him down.

For a pass rush that has been very mild to start this season, production from Russaw like this is needed. If he can continue consistency with games like this and flashing his ability off the edge, it raises the ceiling of what this Ohio State defense can do.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. posed the least questions on this list heading into their matchup, but still hadn’t produced the numbers Ohio State fans expected out of him this season.

He had only sacked the quarterback twice, and his pressure rate has been disappointing as well for an edge rusher that was named captain and shows freakish size at 6-foot-6 and over 260 pounds.

Well, to start the day for the Ohio State defense he was able to strip-sack Brown to put the offense into the red zone immediately and give this defense their second first-drive turnover of the season.

The sack showed the experience of the senior, who got free and was able to punch the ball out coming from Brown’s blindside.

The rest of the day was relatively quiet for Jackson Jr., as he only finished with one sack and the forced fumble. But, forcing turnovers and taking advantage of these opportunities getting a free shot at the quarterback are things this defense wants to see.

His sack production is still something that needs an uptick in production for this defense to put more pressure on quarterbacks, but the strip sack is a sign of good things to come.