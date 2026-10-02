Predicting Where Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Gets Picked in 2027 NFL Draft

It's early October, and it appears three things are all but guaranteed: Jeremiah Smith is a future star in the making at wide receiver, at least one touchdown per game is a given and the Ohio State Buckeyes will surely miss him when he more than likely declares ahead of next spring's NFL Draft.

The 2027 class has a chance to be one of the greatest ever, with Smith as a key centerpiece. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer has already seen just how good Smith can be, as he recently discussed Smith's Heisman Trophy chances.

"Right now, if they're handing out the hardware, you're out of your mind if you don't hand that to Jeremiah Smith," Meyer said on "The Triple Option" show Sept. 30. "He's the Heisman winner unless someone takes it, in my opinion."

Despite arguments that Meyer is biased toward his former school, the way-too-early numbers don't lie. Smith has dominated through the first four weeks, including a 217-yard, four-touchdown statement in a 42-19 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini last Saturday in Columbus

The Buckeyes' focus remains clearly on beating the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road come Saturday at Kinnick Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Another huge game from Smith could go a long way toward further solidifying his draft position.

Right now, it's too early to predict what comes next for Smith, and he likely needs to take it one step at a time. Whether that means winning a Heisman Trophy or another national title (as he did during the 2024-25 season), or continuing to shatter Buckeye records week in and week out, he couldn't be in a better individual position.

Jeremiah Smith's NFL Draft Potential Gets Clear Outlook

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Currently, many NFL Draft experts rank Smith as at least a top-3 pick. ESPN's Jordan Rodgers recently admitted that he can't stand the narrative transpiring about Smith's potential as the first player off the board (the common theme is a quarterback at No. 1).

"Absolutely not," Rodgers said of Smith. "He's a wide receiver. You never pass up a franchise quarterback and allegedly there's gonna be a few of them in this draft in 2027."

Rodgers, however, didn't downgrade Smith's playmaking abilities in a clever, yet obvious way.

"You never pass up a quarterback for a wide receiver," Rodgers added. "Someone's gotta throw him the football; he can't throw it to himself."

Taking all that into account, expect a team desperate for offensive help to take a snag (Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins or the Arizona Cardinals) if the order shakes out as anticipated.