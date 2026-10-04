Jeremiah Smith makes a BOLD statement after a dominating win over Iowa

The Ohio State Buckeyes picked up another BIG Ten win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a hostile environment, 31-14. Jeremiah Smith had another electric performance against a team that had shut out two opponents this season.

Smith finished with 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He also etched his name in the history books at Ohio State, breaking two more records that make him stand alone at the top.

THE RECORD-BREAKER (AND HEISMAN POSE) FOR JEREMIAH SMITH. pic.twitter.com/axl4odkRRI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 3, 2026

He would break Chris Olave's record for the most career receiving touchdowns, 35, by scoring his 36th touchdown, then striking the Heisman pose afterwards. He would also break the receptions record as well later in the game, passing Emeka Egbuka's record of 205; now Smith has 207.

After the game, Jeremiah Smith would make a statement that sent fireworks through the air.

Star WR Jeremiah Smith reminds everyone he's the best there is



(via CBS) pic.twitter.com/u1dz2DTKMD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 4, 2026

To say you are the best in the country says a lot about what you are able to accomplish. Jeremiah Smith has let everybody know that he is coming for that Heisman trophy and is trying to be the first player since Devonta Smith to be a pure wide receiver to win it.

This is the second straight game that Smith has been able to put up over 200 yards and two touchdowns as well. Last week against Illinois, he had 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns, and then this week he followed it up with another Heisman-level performance.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) high fives fans as he leaves the field following the 31-14 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one thing that could backfire on this statement would be that now teams are going to make sure that he does not get any targets or easy catches. Smith has been able to shred every defense he has faced this season, with 150 yards or more in four out of 5 games.

The Luxury this Ohio State team has is that there are a lot of different weapons they could use at the receiver position. If Jeremiah Smith is taking the majority of the throws, then that could lead to other receivers getting opportunities.

Jeremiah Smith, so far this season, has broken the all-time yards record, touchdowns record, and receptions record. He has a total of 44 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns this season and will look to keep putting up big numbers for the rest of the season.

The Buckeyes will be back home to face Maryland, and it will be another chance for Jeremiah Smith to remind everyone what kind of player he is.