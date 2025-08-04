Julian Sayin Addresses Texas Showdown Ahead of Potential Ohio State Debut
Quarterback Julian Sayin hasn’t been officially named the Ohio State Buckeyes starter just yet, but it’s likely nonetheless that he will take the field in Columbus when the reigning national champions host the Texas Longhorns to open the 2025 campaign.
It’s a monumental contest for the Buckeyes, no matter which way you spin it. Texas walks into the matchup with one of the most impressive rosters in the country, led by legacy quarterback Arch Manning. Many college football experts and analysts are backing the Longhorns, even if Texas will begin the season ranked behind the Buckeyes in the polls.
Naturally, that presents an opportunity for the Buckeyes to silence the doubters. Both for those who believe Texas to be the superior team already, and those who see Ohio State not quite built to get back to the top of the mountain.
Julian Sayin Ready to Embrace the Moment Against Texas
Sayin joined former Buckeye Zak Herbstreit on the first edition of his Off Script podcast with On3 and detailed the mindset for himself and his teammates ahead of the blockbuster season opener.
“It’s a completely new team,” Sayin said. "Completely new season. You know, wiping, clean slate. So, whatever happened last year is not important to this season. We’re focused on this season and just stacking it one day at a time during camp. Going to be focused on Texas. We’re excited. It’ll be a big game Week 1, and the guys on the team, we’re excited to play."
Sayin seemingly echoed the mindset head coach Ryan Day explained at Big Ten Media Days. Last year’s accomplishments can’t be taken away, so there is nothing to defend, but new opportunities worth attacking lie ahead for Ohio State.
READ MORE: Insider Drops Compelling Update on Ohio State's QB Competition
Whether it’s Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz who ultimately secures the starting position, the new quarterback under center is as much a testament to the mindset as any. Will Howard and many of the leaders from last year’s national championship squad won’t be running out of the tunnel with them on August 30.
Of course, players like Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs return to help bring along the guys like Sayin, aiming for the glories that a successful season at Ohio State can bring. Leaders like them will keep the Buckeyes focused as they open the season with one of their biggest tests of the campaign.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage