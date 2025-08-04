Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Will Love Team's Spot in Preseason Coaches Poll
The 2025 college football season begins in less than a month, which means the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are slowly finding out where the program ranks amongst the rest of peers.
With the release of USA Today's 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday, Day and the Buckeyes landed at the No. 2 spot behind the Texas Longhorns prior to week one.
After an incredible 2024-25 season that ended with the program defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship, the Buckeyes must find a way this season to replace the production of the 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. This includes the quarterback position, along with the running back room and defensive line as the areas that were most affected by turnover. Quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are in the midst of a battle for the starting job, while the transfer portal additions of running back CJ Donaldson and defensive end Beau Atkinson will play significant roles in 2025.
And despite Ohio State beating head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in the College Football Playoffs last year, Texas is widely-considered the best team in the nation heading into the season. Led by former five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the Southeastern Conference powerhouse will come to Columbus in week one to defend the No. 1 spot.
