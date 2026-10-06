The Buckeyes toughest stretch of their regular season schedule is rapidly approaching, and it seems that every fan down in Columbus has their eyes on that. First, Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes have to get through Maryland.

This game against Maryland, I think, will say a lot about how confident Sayin is in his abilities on the field. This game will truly test where his form is before the three-game gauntlet.

Sayin has continued a very impressive 2025 season into 2026. He has thrown for 1,530 yards, which is good for fourth right now in the nation. His QBR is what really jumps off the page, sitting at 92.1 which is first in all of college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) launches a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the NCAA football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. Ohio State on 31-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sayin has played well all throughout 2026, but from him being one of the Heisman favorites heading into the season to now not really being in the conversation at all is scary.

That is where the Maryland game comes into play.

While Jeremiah Smith continues to chase records and lead the Heisman race, Sayin cannot get one dimensional in the pass game and only look for Smith. Seeing the ball get spread around is a key thing to look out for on Saturday.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates the touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know Sayin using his legs is nowhere close to being a strong suit for him, but if he is able to extend plays or even just take some yards when nothing is open, that is a huge improvement and a good sign heading into the Indiana game the following week.

There has been a lot of opportunities for Sayin to use his legs and gain first downs, but he seems scared to take a hit and has tried to force some throws at times by doing so.

Indiana, USC, and Oregon are the three games that follow Maryland. All three of those teams as of now are in the top 20 of the AP Poll. It is not going to get any tougher than that on that schedule.

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) attempts to stop Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All three of those teams have very solid defenses as well, which is going to be a big test for Julian Sayin and Ryan Day on the sideline.

Saying that playing a clean game against Maryland will make a lot of Buckeye fans feel better heading into this tough stretch.

If Sayin's accuracy stays high against a Maryland defense that has given up 151 points already this season, that would be a very good sign moving forward.

The true test for Sayin is coming in this three-game stretch, but before that, he has to show all Buckeye fans he is in his best form against Maryland.