Ohio State Has Every Reason to Fear Iowa At Kinnick Stadium Again

Ohio State enters October off a fresh 42-19 winner over Illinois. On paper, this should be a comfortable trip on October 3rd for a Buckeye team many think is playoff-bound. History, and the last two Saturdays of Big Ten football, say otherwise.



Illinois Didn't Fold — And That Should Worry Ryan Day

Ohio State's final score against Illinois looked like a rout, and in the box score sense, it was. But dig one layer deeper and the game tells a different story about this Buckeye defense. Illinois running backs rushed for 199 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry against Ohio State's defense, and the postgame coverage flagged that as a real concern heading forward. Illinois running back Aidan Laughery carried the ball 11 times for 113 yards, and quarterback Katin Houser threw for 263 yards on 21-of-37 passing. A team that was outmatched at the skill positions still moved the ball at will on the ground and put up 19 points on the road against a top-10 defense; Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain had some timely plays throughout the game. Illinois never stopped playing physical, downhill football — it just couldn't survive a historic day from Jeremiah Smith on the other side of the ball.

That's the version of Ohio State that shows up on tape for Iowa: a team that can be gouged on the ground even while winning comfortably.

Iowa Just Proved It Never Quits, Either



If Illinois showed grit in a loss, Iowa showed exactly how far that grit can carry a team. Facing No. 18 Michigan on the road in Ann Arbor, Iowa trailed at halftime and looked like it might drop its Big Ten opener. Instead, Iowa's offense put together an 11-play, 91-yard drive in the final two minutes that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hank Brown to Reece Vander Zee, taking the lead with two seconds left. Michigan lost on the final play of the game, 20-19, on that touchdown as time expired.

This is a Hawkeyes team that does not blink in hostile road environments, doesn't panic when trailing late, and has already beaten a ranked opponent this season by refusing to quit in the final two minutes. Now it gets to bring that same identity home to Kinnick Stadium — widely regarded as one of the toughest environments in college football, especially in prime, marquee spots.

THIS ANGLE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6pc0inTSZV — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 26, 2026

Ohio State Has Been Here Before — And It Was a Disaster



Buckeye fans, and especially this coaching staff, don't need a reminder of what Kinnick Stadium can do to a favored, top-10 Ohio State team. The last time Ohio State traveled to Iowa City, on November 4, 2017, the results were catastrophic. Nate Stanley threw five touchdown passes, Josh Jackson had three interceptions, and Iowa slammed then-No. 6 Ohio State 55-24 at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa piled up 487 yards against an Ohio State defense that had entered the game allowing just 302.5 yards per game. The game started as badly as possible for the Buckeyes — Amani Hooker intercepted J.T. Barrett on the very first play from scrimmage and returned it for a touchdown just seven seconds in.

That loss has haunted the current staff for nearly a decade. Ryan Day, who was Ohio State's co-offensive coordinator that day, has been blunt about it every time the rematch has come up. Day said he's tried to completely block the game from his memory, calling it simply "bad." He's also described it as "a scar that doesn't go away." This will be the first time Ohio State has returned to Kinnick Stadium since that beatdown, and the ghosts of 2017 will be following the Buckeyes into Iowa City whether Day wants to talk about them or not.

Why This Sets Up As A Trap Game For Ohio State



Put it all together, and the warning signs are everywhere ~

A defense with a real leak: Illinois just ran for nearly 200 yards and 6 yards a carry on Ohio State, and Iowa's offense — while not flashy — is built on physical, ball-control football that could exploit exactly that weakness.

An opponent that thrives in chaos: Iowa just went on the road and beat a ranked Michigan team with a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes. That's a team with poise, not one likely to fold if Ohio State jumps ahead early.



A building with history on its side: Kinnick Stadium has been one of the great house-of-horrors venues for elite programs, and Ohio State hasn't set foot there since the 55-24 nightmare in 2017.



A coach who remembers: Ryan Day has openly called that 2017 loss a scar. Whether that memory sharpens his team's focus or adds unwanted pressure is worth watching.



Ohio State is still the more talented team, and Iowa's typically modest offense isn't going to hang 55 points on anybody in 2026. But between a defense that just got gashed on the ground, an Iowa team riding real momentum and confidence off a signature road win, and a venue that has genuinely tormented this program before, the Buckeyes have every reason to walk into October 3rd with some healthy fear.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS WE ARE HEADED TO IOWA CITY!



After a dramatic win last night, we couldn't miss @HawkeyeFootball's showdown with Ohio State on Saturday 👏



See you there📍 pic.twitter.com/z5xCyDVOpq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2026