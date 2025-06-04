Ohio State Buckeyes Announce Intriguing Schedule Changes for 2029, 2030
The Ohio State Buckeyes are calling an audible in their future non-conference schedule.
Ohio State announced on Wednesday that the program has made multiple changes to their 2029 and 2030 non-conference schedule games, including a matchup against the Navy Midshipmen in 2029.
"Ohio State has added a game against Navy, scheduled for Sept. 1, 2029," according to the announcement published by the university. "The contest will be that season's opening game. In order to add that game, Ohio State and the University of Nevada have agreed to move its previously scheduled game on that date to Sept. 7, 2030."
Instead of playing the Nevada Wolfpack in 2029, the Buckeyes will take on the Mountain West opponent in 2030. In addition to adding Navy to the 2029 slate, Ohio State has also scheduled Youngstown State, which officially rounds out the team's non-conference games for the rest of this decade. The Buckeyes only have one more opening on Aug 31, 2030.
Looking ahead at some of the top opponents the Buckeyes will face in the coming years, Ohio State will begin two year series against the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2027-28. After that, the program is scheduled to take on Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in a two-year series beginning in 2029.
