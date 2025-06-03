Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment from International Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes' men's basketball team is coming off of a very disappointing 2024-25 campaign, and athletic director Ross Bjork has made it abundantly clear that he expects much bigger things from the team in the years to come.
In order for Ohio State to reach new heights, it will certainly have to make more significant waves on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal, and it will need to explore all different avenues to make that come to fruition.
Well, the Buckeyes did just that this week, landing a commitment from German wing Mathieu Grujicic, via Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
Grujicic spent last season playing for Barca 2 in Spain, where he appeared in 21 contests and averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists over 21.8 minutes per game on 48.5/33.6/78.9 shooting splits. He scored 20 points or more five times, setting a season high with 25 points.
The 6-foot-5 swingman is still just 17 years old and will turn 18 next month. In spite of his age, he is already an incredibly accomplished international player and should bring a nice scoring touch to the wing for Ohio State.
Grujicic is expected to come off the bench for the Buckeyes, and his versatility as both a scorer and a ball-handler should pay dividends for Jake Diebler's club.
Ohio State went just 17-15 last season in Diebler's first full campaign at the helm, going 9-11 in Big Ten conference play. The Buckeyes have missed the NCAA Tournament threee years in a row, representing their longest drought in two decades.
