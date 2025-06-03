Top Ohio State Buckeyes QB Commit Delivers Major Announcement
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still trying to get their quarterback situation sorted out heading into next season, but that does not mean Ohio State will rest on its laurels when it comes to figuring things out under center in the years to come.
The Buckeyes already have their sights set on 2027, and back in December, four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds committed to Ohio State.
Edmunds has not officially signed with the Buckeyes yet, so technically, he can re-open his recruitment. However, he seems pretty excited to play for Ohio State, and recently, he revealed a major announcement about visiting Columbus yet again between June 5 and June 10.
Not only will Edmunds be taking a visit with the Buckeyes, but he will also be serving as a peer recruiter, further displaying his commitment to the school.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller — who hails from Huntington Beach, Ca. — is the sixth-ranked quarterback in the country and the 67th-ranked player overall, via 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the eighth-ranked player in the state of California.
Ohio State is currently in a bit of a pickle regarding the quarterback position going into 2025. The general consensus was that Julian Sayin was the clear frontrunner to be the starter, but a shaky spring has changed things and has brought junior Lincoln Kienholz into the picture.
Chances are, Sayin will ultimately take the reins in the fall, but a very intriguing quarterback competition has taken shape in Columbus.
Remember, though: the Buckeyes also seemed unsure about their signal-caller last year around this time, but then, Will Howard led them to a national championship.
