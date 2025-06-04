Buckeyes Now

Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes

This mammoth Ohio State Buckeyes recruit has dropped a pretty strong take after a recent visit ti Columbus.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; A Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been criticized quite a bit for being unable to land top-tier offensive linemen on the recruiting trail, but they have seemed to reverse that trend over the last year.

Not only did Ohio State just place a pair of offensive linemen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it has suddenly been bagging some pretty intriguing prospects, including 6-foot-8 tackle Sam Greer, who committed to the Buckeyes for the class of 2026.

Well, Greer may not be the only towering lineman that Ohio State will land for 2026, as the Buckeyes are also in pursuit of 6-foot-7, 300-pound tackle Aaron Thomas.

A three-star recruit out of Phoenix, Az., Thomas is not necessarily an elite prospect, but his size and athletic ability definitely makes him an interesting one.

Thomas just met with Ohio State on May 30, and following his meeting with the Buckeyes, he had nothing but good things to say about Ryan Day's squad.

“It was a good visit, my parents and I really enjoyed it,” Thomas told Eleven Warriors. “I feel like they can help me develop into a first-round draft pick. I really like [offensive line] coach Tyler Bowen and coach Ryan Day. It was nice learning more about the school and the academic side and getting to hang around the players a little bit.”

Thomas is the 50th-ranked tackle in the country and the eighth-ranked player in the state of Arizona, via 247Sports' composite rankings.

“I would say they’re high on my list,” Thomas said of Ohio State.

We'll see if the Buckeyes are able to rein in the mammoth tackle.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

