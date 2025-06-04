Ohio State Receives Massive Ranking That Will Make Michigan Fans Jealous
The Ohio State Buckeyes may have lost their last four meetings to the Michigan Wolverines, but the fact that they won a national championship last season erased a whole of that sting.
Even though Ohio State fell to Michigan in Columbus last November, it was blatantly obvious all year long that the Buckeyes were the far superior team, and if you play that game 10 times, Ohio State probably wins eight times.
Heading into 2025, it could be more of the same between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines, as Ohio State once again clearly seems to boast the better roster, and ESPN's most recent Football Power Index rankings are a great indication of that.
The Buckeyes came in at No. 4 with a 23.8 FPI rating and have been given a 40.3 percent chance of winning the Big Ten, the highest percentage of any team in any conference in the country.
Meanwhile, Michigan is all the way down at No. 17 with a 14.6 rating. The metrics show that the Wolverines have only a six percent chance of winning the conference, and they have only been given a 2.6 percent shot of making the national title game (compared to 21.3 percent for Ohio State).
Of course, a whole lot can change between now and the fall, so Buckeyes fans probably shouldn't gloat too much just yet. But it stands to reason that this could finally be the year that Ohio State ends its annoying losing skid at the ends of its archrival.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment from International Star
MORE: Top Ohio State Buckeyes QB Commit Delivers Major Announcement
MORE: Ohio State Receives Concerning Update on Elite 5-Star Target
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Entering Dicey Territory With No Clear Solution in Sight