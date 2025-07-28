Ohio State Buckeyes Make Major Jeremiah Smith Announcement on Monday
After establishing himself as one of the best wideouts in the country through his unrivaled freshman campaign, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is poised to grab even more hardware in 2025. It was announced Monday that Smith is on the preseason watchlist for the Maxwell Award.
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in the sport. Last year’s winner was Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
History Up for Grabs with Smith on the Maxwell Award Watchlist
A wide receiver hasn’t won the award since DeVonta Smith from Alabama in 2020 during his Heisman Trophy run. If Smith were to win the award, he would be just the fourth wide receiver in its history to do so.
Similarly, an Ohio State Buckeye hasn’t won the award since 1995, Eddie George being that year’s winner. Four Buckeyes have won the award, including George, Archie Griffin won the award in 1975, Bob Ferguson won it in 1961, and Howard Cassady won it in 1955.
If Smith were to win it, the Buckeyes would tie Alabama with five winners in the history of the award, trailing Penn State and Notre Dame, which each have seven.
In 2024, Smith caught 76 passes for a league-leading 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was subsequently named First-Team All-Big Ten, First-Team All-American, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year, and topped off his awards with the Rose Bowl MVP.
As the week unfolds, Smith is sure to land on more award watchlists as the 2025 college football season draws near.