Ohio State Buckeyes Make New Intriguing Recruiting Offer on Wednesday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have made an offer to edge rusher Jameer Whyce. Whyce is one of the top-ranked defensive ends in the 2028 class.
Whyce is 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, giving him a big frame at his position. In his freshman season in high school, Whyce had 26 tackles, 7.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
With an early offer, it's clear the Buckeyes recognize Whyce's talent and believe he could be an impactful edge rusher for them in the future.
Whyce has received other offers from Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Ohio, Purdue, Toledo, and West Virginia, according to ESPN.
Ohio State should have some leverage with recruiting as they are the reigning National Champions. They have also had success developing elite pass rushers, including Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young.
This could give Ryan Day and his staff the upper hand when it comes to landing a talented recruit like Whyce.
While Day and the Buckeyes are focused on repeating as National Champions, it's always important to continue recruiting talented players to add to the roster in the future. Whyce could be a great addition to the 2028 class if he commits to Ohio State.
