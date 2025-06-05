Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Visiting With Elite 5-Star Defender
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster for a visit. Brewster is the top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2027 class.
Brewster has 25 offers, including one from Ohio State. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman could be the next great Buckeyes defender.
Brewster's father, Robert, was a third-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. His father was an offensive tackle, but he only appeared in one game in his NFL career.
Day and the Buckeyes have plenty of competition for Brewster, but they have an excellent track record for developing stars on the defensive line.
Ohio State has produced elite pass rushers like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Chase Young, and many more. Having this track record could entice Brewster to join Ohio State over other programs.
The Buckeyes won the National Championship in 2025, and they are looking to repeat as champions in 2026. While Day's focus is on the upcoming season, it's important to continue adding recruits for the future.
Brewster is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class and would be a great addition if Day and the Buckeyes can convince him to come to Columbus.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Football’s Ryan Day Sounds Off on CFP
MORE: Ohio State Receives Massive Ranking That Will Make Michigan Fans Jealous
MORE: Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment from International Star
MORE: Top Ohio State Buckeyes QB Commit Delivers Major Announcement