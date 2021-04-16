Ohio State Spring Game Rosters

The rosters have been set for Saturday's Spring Game at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State announced their roster breakdowns for the two teams that will compete in Saturday's game at The 'Shoe. Instead of having a 'Scarlet' team and a 'Gray' team, this year's teams will be called 'Brutus' and 'Buckeye'. Here are the rosters:

2 Gallery 2 Images

A couple of notes about the game:

1. Players will not be tackled to the ground, but they will be hit and wrapped up.

2. The first half of the game will look like a normal game, with 10-minute quarters. In the second half, it will purely be a scrimmage with no quarter break and a running clock.

3. Quarterbacks will wear black jerseys and they are not allowed to be hit. Otherwise, the offensive players will wear scarlet jerseys and the defensive players will wear gray uniforms.

4. There will be no kickoffs and all punts will be fair caught. Field goals and extra points will be played as normal.

5. Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will be the head coach for Team Brutus and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will be the head coach for Team Buckeye.

-----

You may also like:

NCAA Approves One-Time Transfer Exception In All Sports

A Look At Ohio State's 2020 Big Ten Championship Rings

NCAA Reportedly Votes To End Recruiting Dead Period

2022 Mentor Defensive End Brenan Vernon Focused On Improvement, Not Recruitment

Results From Former Ohio State Cornerback Shaun Wade's Pro Day

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook