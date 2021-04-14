Results From Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade's Pro Day

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Former Ohio State Cornerback Shaun Wade Puts Up Impressive Pro Day Numbers

Wade did not participate in Ohio State's first pro day due to a turf toe injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Cornerback Shaun Wade was unable to participate in Ohio State’s first pro day on March 30 due to a lingering turf toe injury, but it appears his decision to delay his workout paid off.

According to Michael Perrett of Element Sports Group, which represents Wade, he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash during his workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday. Had he gone through the Buckeyes’ previous pro day, that would be have been the fastest mark among all players in attendance, including quarterback Justin Fields, who posted times of 4.44 and 4.45 seconds.

The 6-foot-1 and 196-pound Wade also posted a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump, the latter of which raised nearly $1,700 for single-parent and underprivileged families through his PledgeIt drive for Warrick Dunn Charities.

To put those numbers into perspective, former Ohio State cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette posted times of 4.48 and 4.56 seconds, respectively, at last year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Okudah, who went to the Detroit Lions with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, also had a 41-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-3 broad jump, while Arnette, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 19th overall pick, did not participate in either drill.

Wade is coming off an up-and-down season that ended with him being named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year. He’s widely expected to hear his name called in the middle rounds of the draft, which will take place on April 29-May 1.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jaheim Singletary Talks Upcoming Official Visit

Ohio State Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Linebacker Reid Carrico Has Black Stripe Removed

2022 Florida Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker Includes Ohio State In Top Five

Ohio State Commits Looking Forward To Buckeye Bash 2.0

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Shaun Wade
Football

Results From Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade's Pro Day

David Lighty
Basketball

Ohio State's Covelli Center To Host TBT Regional Games

Justin Fields
Football

Jets, 49ers, Falcons, Broncos, Patriots To Attend Justin Fields' Second Pro Day

Jaheim Singletary
Recruiting

Ohio State CB Commit Jaheim Singletary Talks Upcoming Official Visit

Reid Carrico
Football

Ohio State LB Reid Carrico Has Black Stripe Removed

Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka Loses Black Stripe

Tyler Booker
Recruiting

2022 Florida OT Tyler Booker Includes Ohio State In Top Five

CJ Walker - 2
Basketball

Ohio State Guard C.J. Walker Declares For NBA Draft