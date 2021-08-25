Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: What the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC Alliance Means for the Buckeyes

Tuesday afternoon brought forth a formal announcement of a rather informal agreement.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips jointly addressed the media on Tuesday after a press release was issued that that three Power 5 leagues were going to enter into a joint venture together. But other than essentially saying "we are looking to stabilize college athletics and prevent full-on conference realignment mass chaos," there wasn't a whole lot of definitive direction for a path forward.

In fact, there is no legally binding agreement or document of any kind. Just three commissioners and 41 schools, presidents/chancellors, boards of trustees and athletic directors that have all essentially agreed to try and keep alive the essence of college athletics while it's current model that is falling apart.

There is a lot to digest from this afternoon's announcement - and we've got you covered. Brett Hiltbrand and I give our reactions and discuss some of the challenges around this alliance on the latest episode of Buckeye Breakdown.

You can catch Buckeye Breakdown wherever you like to listen to your favorite podcasts! Be sure to subscribe/follow so you don't miss an episode as we talk about the Buckeyes throughout the season!

-----

You may also like:

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Formally Announce Alliance Between Conferences

Five Buckeyes On ESPN's List Of Top 100 College Football Players For 2021

Ohio State's Olave, Garrett, Munford, Wilson Named AP Preseason All-Americans



B1G Teams Will Forfeit, Games Won’t Be Rescheduled Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

Six Former Ohio State Buckeyes Among NFL Network’s Top 100 Players Of 2021

A Look At The Top Remaining Storylines For Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook