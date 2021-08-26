Buckeye Breakdown: Brian Hartline Leads Insanely Talented Ohio State Receivers Room

If there's a deeper, more talented position group anywhere in the country, I'd like you to show me.

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has done a remarkable job of recruiting the right kinds of players to Columbus. Sure they have high end talent - almost his entire receivers room were among the nation's best prep players. But Hartline told the media on Wednesday evening that he's thrilled with the quality of person is in the room - not just the quality of player.

That said, he also says the best guys are going to see the most time, and it's a really competitive group.

“I think it just comes down to best players can get on the field, best players play,” Hartline said. “And again, we keep focusing on the slot, and it's just someone's got to play in there. So once we change personnel and get into different formations, and all of a sudden the outside guy's the inside guy, it doesn't change. Now, can some guys do a little better here or there? Sure. I mean, there are fractions of a difference. But we just try to maximize opportunity and formations.”

Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba appear to be the three starters for the Scarlet and Gray. But I think you can expect Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. to all push for some legitimate playing time.

Meanwhile, Kamryn Babb was elected a captain after his incredible journey through four ACL injuries. He may not have a chance to see the field much this year, but never say never with a guy who has the kind of drive and mentality to push through that injury four different times.

There's plenty to talk about from Wednesday's meeting with the receivers and we've got you covered with the latest episode of Buckeye Breakdown!

-----

-----

