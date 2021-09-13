Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Unpacking a Disappointing Performance Against Oregon

Here's how we would evaluate the Week 2 contest that left many Buckeye fans upset with the Silver Bullets.

For just the third time in 42 years, the Ohio State Buckeyes lost their home-opener. Oregon handed the Buckeyes an extremely disappointing 35-28 loss on Saturday, but the fairly tight nature of the final score doesn't tell the whole story. The Scarlet and Gray didn't make effective adjustments on defense and the Ducks exploited the weaknesses beautifully.

Oregon is a very good team. This loss isn't disappointing because they're an inferior opponent - far from it. But this is now the third game in a row (dating back to the national championship game last January) that the Silver Bullets have not played well and the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do to get back to the standard they're known for.

Coach Tommy Zagorski and I dissected a lot of the biggest issues from Saturday's loss. Check out the latest edition of Buckeye Breakdown on our YouTube channel or wherever you like to find your favorite podcasts!

