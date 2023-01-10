Ohio State Finishes No. 4 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2022 Season
Despite a one-point loss to top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State finished fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the 2022 season, which was released early Tuesday morning.
The Bulldogs – who captured their second straight national championship with a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night – naturally finished atop the poll, while the Horned Frogs came in second as the national runners-up despite the blowout loss.
Michigan dropped one spot to No. 3 after falling to TCU, 51-45, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, with most voters giving the Wolverines the nod over the Buckeyes due to their 45-23 victory in Columbus on Nov. 26.
More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | The South's Grip On College Football Is As Strong As Ever | SI's Experts Predict The National Championship Game | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos
Ohio State, which went 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, has now finished in the top six of every AP poll of the playoff era, spanning nine seasons. Alabama, which came in fifth, has the second-longest streak with three straight finishes inside the top six.
That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (63)
- TCU
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tulane
- Utah
- Florida State
- USC
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Notre Dame
- Troy
- Mississippi State
- UCLA
- Pittsburgh
- South Carolina
- Fresno State
- Texas
-----
Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
Read More
You may also like:
Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility
Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning For Senior Season In 2023
Ohio State TE Cade Stover Returning For Fifth Season In 2023
Former Ohio State CB J.K. Johnson Transferring To LSU
Former Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Transferring To Memphis
Former Ohio State WRs Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Make NFL History
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN