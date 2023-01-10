Ohio State Finishes No. 4 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2022 Season

Despite a one-point loss to top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State finished fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the 2022 season, which was released early Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs – who captured their second straight national championship with a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night – naturally finished atop the poll, while the Horned Frogs came in second as the national runners-up despite the blowout loss.

Michigan dropped one spot to No. 3 after falling to TCU, 51-45, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, with most voters giving the Wolverines the nod over the Buckeyes due to their 45-23 victory in Columbus on Nov. 26.

Ohio State, which went 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, has now finished in the top six of every AP poll of the playoff era, spanning nine seasons. Alabama, which came in fifth, has the second-longest streak with three straight finishes inside the top six.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (63) TCU Michigan Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Utah Florida State USC Clemson Kansas State Oregon LSU Oregon State Notre Dame Troy Mississippi State UCLA Pittsburgh South Carolina Fresno State Texas

