Skip to main content

Ohio State Finishes No. 4 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2022 Season

The Buckeyes have now finished in the top six of every AP poll of the College Football Playoff era.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite a one-point loss to top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State finished fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the 2022 season, which was released early Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs – who captured their second straight national championship with a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night – naturally finished atop the poll, while the Horned Frogs came in second as the national runners-up despite the blowout loss.

Michigan dropped one spot to No. 3 after falling to TCU, 51-45, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, with most voters giving the Wolverines the nod over the Buckeyes due to their 45-23 victory in Columbus on Nov. 26.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | The South's Grip On College Football Is As Strong As Ever | SI's Experts Predict The National Championship Game | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

Ohio State, which went 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, has now finished in the top six of every AP poll of the playoff era, spanning nine seasons. Alabama, which came in fifth, has the second-longest streak with three straight finishes inside the top six.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (63)
  2. TCU
  3. Michigan
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tulane
  10. Utah
  11. Florida State
  12. USC
  13. Clemson
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oregon
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Troy
  20. Mississippi State
  21. UCLA
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. South Carolina
  24. Fresno State
  25. Texas

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility

Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning For Senior Season In 2023

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Returning For Fifth Season In 2023

Former Ohio State CB J.K. Johnson Transferring To LSU

Former Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Transferring To Memphis

Former Ohio State WRs Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Make NFL History

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Xavier Johnson
Football

Ohio State’s Xavier Johnson Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023

By Andrew Lind
Blake Corum
Football

Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning For Senior Season In 2023

By Andrew Lind
17. Cade Stover
Football

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Returning For Fifth-Year Senior Season In 2023

By Andrew Lind
J.K. Johnson
Football

Former Ohio State CB J.K. Johnson Transferring To LSU

By Andrew Lind
Jaylen Johnson
Football

Former Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Transferring To Memphis

By Andrew Lind
Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Falls At Maryland, 80-73, For Second Straight Loss

By Andrew Lind
Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave
Football

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave Become First Rookies From Same School With 1,000 Receiving Yards

By Andrew Lind
Zed Key
Basketball

Ohio State’s Zed Key Unavailable For Sunday’s Game At Maryland

By Andrew Lind